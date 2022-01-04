House fire extinguished near Lake Grapevine in west Flower Mound

On Tuesday afternoon, the Flower Mound Fire Department doused a two-alarm structure fire at a house near Lake Grapevine in the western part of town.

A little after 3 p.m., a passerby saw smoke coming from a house in the 1700 block of Deer Path, according to a FMFD spokesman. Heavy smoke was showing when the first firefighters arrived, and a second alarm was called due to the size and location. Firefighters from all seven FMFD stations, as well as units from Grapevine and lewisville, responded to the scene.

The residents weren’t home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.