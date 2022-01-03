New Year — New Garage

Having trouble coming up with a New Year’s resolution? How about a garage makeover? Making improvements to your garage space is not only rewarding, but it also adds value to your property. To help you get started, let’s break it down.

Declutter and Organize

Many of us have a bunch of “stuff” in our garage and wonder where to begin. Recruit some help and set clear boundaries on what qualifies as: 1) a treasure, 2) useful, 3) donatable or 4) junk. Just remember, one man’s treasure is another man’s junk, so be certain your recruits understand what you treasure.

Now you’ll need to organize all the useful stuff and your treasures that remain. There are many storage options on the market these days at a wide range of price points. There are tall or short cabinets. There are wall mounted cabinets and free-standing ones, too. You can even get some with wheels. Overhead storage is a great option for those items you don’t use that often, like the Christmas decorations you’ll be putting away for the next eleven months.

Paint

Remember, the garage is just another room in your home. Add a fresh coat of paint to the walls. Choose a color that compliments the pallet you’ve already chosen for the rest of your home. Frame the whole space by painting the baseboards too. If you don’t already have baseboards, consider adding them.

Lighting

Often garages are dimly lit spaces. Add more light fixtures or upgrade your bulbs to LED. LED bulbs are brighter than incandescent bulbs and more energy efficient too.

Floor Coating

Concrete cracks and concrete stains. Coating the garage floor can protect it from further damage and add value to your home. A Full Chip system from Garage Force is a 3-layer system anchored by our patented Polyurea base coat. We cover 100% of the floor with a decorative chip; and finally, an anti-slip clear topcoat is added to seal everything in for ultimate durability. At Garage Force we have a solution that will last the lifetime of the property.

Getting started can seem a bit daunting. But the point is to just start! We’d be happy to come out to look at your space and give you the inspiration you may need to take the next steps. Make this year’s resolution count. Just Start!

Make it a Great New Year!

