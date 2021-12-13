Gift ideas for the garage

Having trouble coming up with a great gift for the guy, or gal, who already has an awesome garage? Here are some ideas to fit any budget.

One of the things we notice in almost every garage is the lack of sufficient lighting. LED lights are a great option because of their longevity and design flexibility. They are energy efficient and generally less expensive to operate than incandescent lighting. A few of our clients have installed the Hexa-LED Honeycomb LED Light Fixture on their garage ceiling. It provides terrific lighting. You can buy one or many depending upon how much light needs to be added to the space.

If you are looking for a less permanent lighting solution, there is an endless selection of portable lighting options. Steve uses the Claw Cordless LED Hood/Interior Lamp whenever he’s performing maintenance on our vehicles. He likes it because it will hang securely to the hood of the vehicle leaving both hands free to work.

A paper towel holder with a shelf is a great gift that won’t empty your wallet. It can go anywhere in the garage and will likely get use every time there is work being done in the garage. Steve keeps a bottle of Windex and OZ-Wash on his shelf. There is also a cubby for the remote controller to his TV.

A shop stool is another great gift that will get plenty of use. It won’t break the bank either. Choose a stool that is adjustable and on wheels. They can be found in a variety of colors and styles, often including your favorite team’s logo. The stool in our garage includes a tray, which is great when Steve is working on a project.

And, finally, if you just want to find something fun for the garage, why not a sign? There are signs with funny sayings and there are vintage looking signs that take all of us back to what seems like a simpler time. Of course, you could always spring for a personalized sign. A neon sign is always a big hit and a fun addition to any garage.

No matter what gift you end up giving, if it’s for the guy or gal who spends a lot of time in their garage space, then anything for their garage will be a big hit.

All of us here at Garage Force DFW North West wish you and your family a Wonderful Holiday Season!

(Sponsored Content)