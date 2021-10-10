Sunday, October 10, 2021
Southern Denton County Local News

Tornado Watch in effect for Denton County

By CTG Staff
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 2 a.m. Monday for Denton County.

A Tornado Watch means weather conditions are favorable for tornadoes to be produced. If a Tornado Warning is issued, that would mean that a tornado has been reported in the vicinity.

