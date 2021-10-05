Amari’s Home Goods is truly a family business

Barely one year old and only recently starting to walk, Amari Marks is too young to know her parents named their new Northlake Commons home goods business after her.

“She’s the boss and we are her employees,” said her father Shawn, 39, who opened Amari’s Home Goods with wife Glenise, 34, on July 1.

“We wanted to give a little different experience than her Daddy and I had,” Glenise said. “Our parents were not afforded much to pass down to us and we want her to have a different experience. This whole plan is to leave a legacy for her and if we have any more children.”

What made them choose home goods for that legacy?

“All of the development in the immediate area with building of new homes in Harvest and Pecan Square… there’s not a lot of shopping opportunities for the residents,” Glenise said. “We wanted to create some place where they could come that’s local where they don’t have to travel to other towns to shop. There’s no other place like this in the area.”

Amari’s Home Goods sells bedding, home décor, kitchenware, electronic accessories and toys. It also features a stock of small snacks which they hope someday to exchange for See’s Candy.

The Marks’ primarily source their products through vendors at the Dallas World Trade Center. Being a small mom-and-pop business with low overhead allows Amari’s to offer its merchandise at lower prices than their bigger competitors.

If customers want items not on the shelves, Amari’s can custom order them. They have discovered many customers like farm and rustic décor items with candles and throw pillows among the most popular sellers.

Shawn is originally from Benton Harbor, Michigan, and Glenise from Los Angeles. They met online after moving to Texas, married five years ago and currently live in Justin. When not at their store, he drives a truck on the graveyard shift and runs an ecommerce headphones business while she is a mortgage loan officer.

Now that they’ve opened Amari’s Home Goods, they want to connect more with community groups including the Justin Rotary Club, Toys for Tots and food donations to needy children in Denton County. It’s all part of eventually teaching their daughter the right things to do.

Visit them online at amarishomegoods.com.

(Sponsored content)