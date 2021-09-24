Foodie Friday: A La Sweet Coffee & Dessert Shop

Did you know that hidden in Highland Village is a gourmet coffee and dessert shop serving up Parisian pastries created by classically-trained pastry chef, Taylar Lee? Á La Sweet Coffee & Dessert Shop has become a local favorite over the last three years thanks to their delectable collection of macarons, French-style cakes, cookies, rolled ice cream, and their incredible almond croissants.

When you step inside Á La Sweet, you will feel instantly transported to a French patisserie thanks to its relaxing atmosphere, the smell of coffee, and the collection of sweets in the case.

Speaking of those sweets, here are some of the desserts and pastries you’ll find when visiting Á La Sweet.

We obviously have to start with the main attraction at Á La Sweet which are Taylar’s macarons. Her business partner Melissa told us they love converting people who walk in and tell them they don’t like macarons because they always leave having fallen in love with Taylar’s. You can purchase them in increments of two and can also have them beautifully boxed up making the perfect gift.

Photo courtesy of Á La Sweet’s Facebook page

Another item Á La Sweet is most well-known for are their Almond Croissants which truly taste just like the ones you can pick up while strolling through the streets of Paris.

We also love that Taylar has a collection of Keto-friendly desserts that are actually very popular including her Gluten-Free Keto Cheesecakes & “Fat Bombs” made with either Peanut Butter and Chocolate or Coconut and Chocolate.

You can also find a collection of special and seasonal dessert options on their “Dessert Special” board. There you’ll find everything from mousse cakes to tarts, and more.

And then, of course, there’s the rolled ice cream which is a unique frozen treat we fell in love with a few years ago because, number one, it looks cool and it always tastes delicious!

Photo courtesy of Á La Sweet’s Facebook page

And as we mentioned before, Á La Sweet is also a gourmet coffee shop serving coffee and teas in iced, hot, and decaf forms. You can choose from the classic Americano, Capuccino, Espresso or Latte; or try something different like a Cafe Legere which is espresso poured over ice cream.

Something fun you may or may not know you can experience at Á La Sweet are their tea parties! Whether you want to come for a Daddy-Daughter Tea Date or a have a small get-together with friends, it’s such a unique experience you’ll definitely love.

If you haven’t been in to experience this hidden gem for yourself yet, go visit Taylar and Melissa to experience a little taste of Paris right here in Highland Village, Texas!

*Á La Sweet Coffee & Dessert Shop is located at 3090 Justin Rd #305, Highland Village TX 75077.