Foodie Friday: Baja Rita’s

It’s been exciting to see some new restaurants coming to Old Town Lewisville to reinvigorate the downtown dining scene. And this week we visited Baja Rita’s, a Baja-Mexican inspired restaurant perfectly combining the best foods land and sea have to offer with a Mexican flair.

When you walk into Baja Rita’s, you’ll feel a lot like you’ve been transported to a seaside restaurant in Mexico with its decor and ambience. There are beautiful murals on the walls, chandeliers made from bottle caps, bikes, and surfboards.

At the center of Baja Rita’s is the bar fully stocked with cervezas, tequilas, and wine. And they have a couple of signature drinks you can’t miss out on as well. Of course, Baja Rita’s, is known for its expansive margarita menu with options like Spicy Blood Orange, Kickin Berry, and their signature Margarita Swirl which is a frozen margarita swirled with housemade sangria. But Baja Rita’s also has a couple of other cocktails they’re famous for like the Old Town Smash which is actually made with local whiskey from Lewisville’s Bendt Distillery.

And when it comes to their food, Baja Rita’s has mastered how to serve authentic Baja cuisine with their own Texas twist.

New to their menu as of a few weeks ago is their Ceviche en Vidrio made with a mix of red snapper, shrimp, diced mango, and citrus juices topped with cucumbers and served in a large Rita glass. One of their customers saw them bring this out to us and said emphatically, “That is the best ceviche I’ve ever had. And I don’t just say that about anything!”

Baja Rita’s has also become popular for their Street Tacos Plate with comes with an assortment of four street tacos: pork, brisket, chicken, and carne asada stuffed inside their housemade tortillas.

And then to perfectly illustrate how Baja Rita’s has been able to perfectly combine land and sea, they’ve got their Surf & Turf Tacos filled with sautéed shrimp, steak, avocado, queso fresco, and drizzled with a chipotle cream sauce.

But there’s even so much more to Baja Rita’s menu than that. If you’re into more traditional Tex-Mex cuisine, they have enchiladas, a chimichanga, and flautas, They also have fajitas, chile relleno, carne asada, and some delicious soups and salad. Plus other classics like loaded queso, nachos, quesadillas, and roasted corn.

And to top off all the amazing food and drinks is most definitely the lively atmosphere Baja Rita’s offers. With the live music, outdoor games, and amazing patio, this is definitely a place you can meet up with friends or bring the whole family to and have a great time.

We can’t wait for you to try Baja Rita’s and experience being transported to Baja, Mexico yourself!

*Baja Rita’s is located at 253 W Church St, Lewisville TX 75057.