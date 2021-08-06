It’s Personal

By Celeste Waldroop, Garage Force DFW North West

Early one February morning in 2017, Steve and I found ourselves in the emergency room. Our youngest daughter, Sydney, had suffered a seizure and her friends took her to the ER. After a series of tests, the doctors informed us that she had a brain tumor, a little larger than a tangerine on the left side of her brain. She was 23 years old.

Within a few weeks and several other doctor’s visits, we learned the tumor was slow growing, likely benign, had been growing for roughly 10-15 years and was hereditary. We were also certain it would require major surgery to remove it. The surgery lasted more than ten hours and the tumor was successfully removed.

Sydney’s recovery was long and slow. She continues to suffer from headaches, which her neurologist helps her manage. She is now required to undergo an annual routine MRI, as the tumor will almost certainly return in her lifetime.

Steve, Sydney, her older sister Lauren, and I often reflect on the many challenges Sydney and our family faced during Sydney’s youth; and now we know why. Sydney is a survivor.

Without the benefit of the research done by the Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Foundation (PBTF), Sydney’s doctors might not have known how best to proceed with her treatment. It is because of this research her team of doctors knew so much about her tumor before she ever went into surgery. This extensive research is also how her doctors know to re-test Sydney every year. If they can catch it early enough next time, Sydney may have different options for treatment.

Through partnerships with leading medical institutions, organizations, families, and individuals, PBTF has funded $46 million in scientific discovery and connects thousands of families each year with patient and family education, financial relief, and a thriving community of support.

As the owners of Garage Force DFW North West, it has been our desire to raise awareness and support for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Foundation. Each year there are 26 rides across the country to help raise funds. Please joins us for the 2021 Dallas Fort Worth Ride for Kids on Sunday, September 12, at 11 a.m. at Fort Worth Indian Motorcycle, 3008 W. Normandale St., Fort Worth, TX 76116. Visit https://tinyurl.com/RideKids

(Sponsored Content)