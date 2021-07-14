Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Denton County Sheriff’s Office to participate in Tip A Cop fundraiser

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Texas Roadhouse

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it will join the Denton Police Department and University of North Texas Police Department for a Tip A Cop fundraiser this month in support of Special Olympics Texas.

One day a year around the state, law enforcement officers work as servers at Texas Roadhouse locations and collect donations for Special Olympics Texas, a year-round movement that provides sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Texas Law Enforcement Torch Run officers will be serving up dinner at the Denton Texas Roadhouse, 2817 South I-35E, from 5-10:30 p.m. on July 29.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

