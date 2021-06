The splash pad at Heritage Park is closed until further notice, the town of Flower Mound announced Tuesday afternoon.

Staff members are working to resolve the maintenance issue quickly, the town said in a statement, and the town will provide an update when possible.

With the Heritage Springs Splash Pad closed, many may turn to the splash pad at Doubletree Ranch Park, 310 Highland Village Road, but it is closed on Tuesdays. It’s open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, besides Tuesdays.