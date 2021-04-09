Organize my garage, please!

By Celeste Waldroop, Garage Force DFW North West

Most garages are on average between 360 and 600 total square feet. Of course, there are the Garage-Mahals out there that are much larger. No matter the size, most folks seem to struggle maximizing this extra room in their home.

With the right upgrades you can do more with this room, while increasing the value of your home.

DECLUTTER

Take stock of all your stuff. Collect and organize your stuff into four groups:

Keep

Donate

Sell

Trash

Recruit family members to help you get through all your stuff. Just remember this: “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” So, clearly define each group.

STORAGE

Now that you’ve identified the stuff you want to keep, you will need to decide how best to store it. There are a ton of options out there for you to choose from. Options include: Shelving, wall mounted cabinets, tall cabinets, short cabinets, toolboxes and overhead storage racks.

Consider a track panel system with an endless array of accessories such as hooks, brackets and bins.

LIGHTING

Often garages are dimly lit, making them seem uninviting. Brighten up the room by installing additional overhead lights. LED lights put off more lumens while also being energy efficient.

PAINT

Most garages have white walls which scuff easily. Throw a new coat of paint on the walls. Consider choosing a vibrant color to brighten up the room.

UPGRADE YOUR FLOORING

Anchor your garage with a beautiful coating. There are endless colors available with a Full Chip system in 1/4”, 1/8” and 1/16” sizes, while a Solid Color system offers rich vibrant colors. Whatever concrete coating system you choose, look for these qualities: UV Stable; resistant to salt, oil, gas and grease; anti-slip; able to withstand heavy traffic without cracking or chipping.

New flooring, painted walls and better organization can transform your garage into something EXTRAORDINARY!

If you need help, don’t hesitate to contact us today at (817) 888-8474.

(Sponsored content)