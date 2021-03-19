Foodie Friday: Z Grill & Tap

For many years, Z Grill & Tap (or Z Restaurant or just plain “Z”) has served as an entertainment center in Flower Mound. Whether for big holidays, or just a normal Wednesday night, you can usually find some kind of live entertainment at Z Grill & Tap.

With their 20 television screens, Z is also the perfect place to come to enjoy a game no matter which team you’re rooting for. And in fact, they’re currently looking for a team fan club to make Z their home for social get-togethers and to, of course, watch games.

But what’s the point of all that fun if there’s not delicious food and drinks to go along with it? Z has an incredible menu of wines, beers, and cocktails including two of their signature cocktails – the Mexican Candy Shot and their Hawaiian Tea (think a Long Island combined with a Blue Hawaiian). And they offer Happy Hour specials like $3.50 Wells and House Wines and $3.60 Margaritas.

Their menu is full of delicious options – some of my personal favorites being their Crab Stuffed Chilean Sea Bass, Pecan Crusted Chicken, and their Prime Rib Dip Sandwich.

Recently Z Grill & Tap has introduced a new Lunch Menu, with nearly 20 dishes served from 12:00-4:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays and all under $10! And they didn’t hold back on what they added to the menu – some of their most popular and favorite dishes can be found on their lunch menu.

Like their Sonoma Chicken which is a Pesto and Parmesan crusted chicken over penne pasta, mixed with tomatoes and fresh chives in their aurora sauce.

Or their Creamy Shrimp Pasta made with Jumbo shrimp, tomatoes, onion, and green peppers over linguini with a chipotle cream sauce.

Or their Chicken or Steak Quesadillas stuffed with cheese, onions, and bell peppers and served with rice and borracho beans.

There’s always lots going on at Z Grill & Tap, and every time we go, their food never disappoints! So, go visit them to support them and all their live bands – maybe sing some karaoke. And stay tuned to their website and Facebook page for details about upcoming events!

*Z Grill & Tap is located at 2321 Cross Timbers Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75028.