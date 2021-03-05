Local couple aims to make garages beautiful

Steve and Celeste Waldroop insist that they are just getting started.

That might seem odd to hear from a couple who, not too long ago, became empty-nesters and doubled down on their newfound alone time by selling their longtime Flower Mound home to build a new abode in a quiet neighborhood in nearby Roanoke.

That sounds more like two people who are ready for things to slow down. But that wouldn’t be their style.

“We feel like we did a good job raising the girls,” Celeste said. Their daughters, Lauren and Sydney, grew up in Lewisville ISD schools during the family’s 23 years in Flower Mound. “Now, it’s time to reinvent ourselves and switch things up.”

Celeste laughed when she uttered those words, but she wasn’t kidding. Last September, the Waldroops chose to take on a new adventure as the proud owners of Garage Force DFW North West. Garage Force is an international franchise that specializes in top-quality concrete coating options for everything from residential or commercial garage flooring to auto shops, basements, driveways, outdoor patios, kitchen floors, doctor’s office waiting rooms, and more.

The protective coating is incredibly easy to maintain. It’s slip-resistant, durable, and extremely resistant to abrasion, impacts, and chemicals. And to top it all off, it looks amazing. Many of the solutions they offer provide the opportunity to have a truly unique and one-of-a-kind floor that could easily be mistaken for a piece of art.

“We do a really good garage floor, but the point is that’s not all we can do for people,” Steve said.

The Waldroops didn’t know anything about the world of concrete coating when they signed on the dotted line. But they believed they had found the right franchise opportunity for them after months of researching other industries. They also believed in the product, and when they met the Garage Force leadership, that sealed the deal.

Taking on a franchise like Garage Force with the goal of carving out their own niche couldn’t have been a better fit. Celeste had spent years working in the accounting and finance industry and was regularly called on for various management roles for retail and oil and gas companies. Meanwhile, Steve had been in the IT world for nearly 30 years and routinely worked alongside Fortune 500 organizations.

Their business acumen was off the charts, and their desire to do good work for everyday people was evident. So it was hard to imagine they wouldn’t be successful. Plus, they’d gain the one thing they hadn’t had in a long time — control.

“I’d be sitting at the kitchen table at 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. at night on a conference call with companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Sydney, the West Coast, Alabama, etc. — all at the same time,” Steve said. “It wasn’t that I didn’t enjoy doing that, but I didn’t know if that’s what I wanted to keep doing anymore. Like all things, there’s a beginning, middle, and an end.”

Celeste agreed with her husband, saying they simply had a different vision of their future together.

“We weren’t in control of our schedules. There were a lot of crazy hours, not much flexibility — all of the above, basically,” she said. “For me, it was about finally deciding what my time was worth, what my effort was worth, and what my ideas were worth. Now that we have our own business, we get to decide all of that.”

The fun part is that it truly is a family affair. While Steve and Celeste run the day-to-day operations, it’s not uncommon for Lauren and Sydney to jump in remotely and help out from time to time. The Waldroops have a strong desire to bring awareness to a charity that is near and dear to their hearts. Sydney is a brain tumor survivor, so the Waldroops have been longtime supporters of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

Having their own business gives them another avenue to support this worthy cause, and with spring around the corner, the foursome anticipates being even busier as families begin setting their sights on projects they’ve been putting off.

“It was a perfect fit for us, and we couldn’t be happier,” Steve said. “This entire area is exploding with growth. There are new homes, new retail, and new businesses everywhere. We see a lot of opportunities coming up, and I think that’s what really intrigued us about this product. We looked at everything from painting companies to insulation and concrete repair. With Garage Force, we knew it was a national company with patented products we believed in. It was a great decision.”

Spiff up your garage by calling the Waldroops at 817-888-8474 or visit dfwnorthwest.garageforce.com.