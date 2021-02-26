Flower Mound teacher charged with public lewdness

Two people — including a Flower Mound teacher — were arrested this month for allegedly having sex in a vehicle at a Flower Mound park near the teacher’s school.

Someone called police and reported seeing two people having relations in a car parked in the 2400 block of Lake Forest Boulevard, across the street from Rheudasil Park, according to a police spokesman.

Darci Slocum and Troy Christensen were arrested shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, on charges of public lewdness, a Class A misdemeanor.

The Lewisville ISD website lists Slocum as a language arts teacher and “dyslexia interventionist” at Forestwood Middle School, which is less than a mile away from the incident location. It is not known if Christensen has ties to the school or district.

A LISD spokesperson was contacted with — and confirmed receipt of — several emailed questions from the newspaper on Friday morning, but has not responded as of Friday evening.

Please check back for updates.