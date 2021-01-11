Lewisville mayor won’t seek reelection

Lewisville Mayor Rudy Durham announced last week that he will not run for a third term in the May 2021 election, marking an end to 27 consecutive years of elected service to the city.

Durham, who first was elected to City Council in 1994, spent two terms as Lewisville’s mayor starting in 2015, according to a news release rom the city of Lewisville.”

“Serving the people of Lewisville on City Council and as their mayor has been the greatest honor I can imagine,” Durham said. “I love Lewisville. My goal has always been to keep our city moving forward as a premier place to live, work, and play. We’ve had great teamwork from excellent council members and city managers to make that happen. Now, it is time for me to pass the reins on to someone else.”

Durham, 64, was a member of the Planning & Zoning Commission when he first ran for city council in 1994. Then, in 2015, he ran for mayor and won the first of two three-year terms in that office. Durham has never lost a Lewisville election.

Durham, who has two daughters and 10 grandchildren, has not announced his future plans but pledged his continued support to the community.

“I love this city. It has been my home pretty much my entire life,” he said. “I’m not going anywhere. There are many other ways to serve besides elected office.”