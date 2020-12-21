Lakeside International Office Center signs for corporate leases

Realty Capital Management, master developer of Lakeside in Flower Mound, and equity partner Staubach Capital announced last week that four new corporate leases have been signed at Lakeside International Office Center, which was completed in September.

The four new tenants are Mind Matters Psychiatry, Revolution Plastics, Prime Capital Investment Advisors and Texas Bank & Trust, according to a news release from Realty Capital. These companies are joining the first Lakeside International Office Center tenant, IntelliCentrics, a healthcare software company that leased the entire top floor of the main building in July of 2019.

“These four new leases originated and were completed during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Jimmy Archie, managing partner for Realty Capital Management. “Prior to starting the project, we believed there would be strong demand for Class-A office space in Flower Mound. We are seeing corporate decision makers place a high value on officing in a location that allows for them and their employees to work closer to home and have shorter commute times. Lakeside International Office Center offers a live, work, play environment in a great suburban community.”

Lakeside International Office Center is a Class-A office campus consisting of a four-story, 120,000 square foot building located at 777 International Parkway and a two-story, 18,500 square foot building located at 737 International Parkway. Both buildings share a four-story parking garage. The office campus consists of a trail system connecting the Lakeside International Office Center to The Shops at Lakeside providing tenants with numerous casual and fine dining options and convenient neighborhood services.

“With a variety of walkable shops, restaurants, entertainment, and residential options, Flower Mound has become an attractive area for new residents and businesses. With the development of Lakeside, southern Flower Mound is ready for Class-A office space,” said Chris Doggett, broker for JLL, the brokerage company that is representing the project.