High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle 56, Stephenville 27

The Eagles advanced another round in the playoffs on Thursday night at Globe Life Park, defeating Stephenville to claim an area championship.

Argyle (12-0, 6-0) drove 82 yards on its opening possession and scored on a 12-yard run from Tito Byce.

The Eagle’s defense intercepted a pass on the ensuing drive, and Byce added a second touchdown run, this time of 11-yards to make it 14-0 Argyle.

Stephenville then cut Argyle’s lead to seven, before Argyle made it 21-7 on a 46-yard touchdown pass from CJ Rogers to Ward McCollum.

Eagles win 56-27 tonight against Stephenville at Globe Life Park! Great job Eagles and on to the next round! pic.twitter.com/PRfR3LPlAc — Argyle ISD (@ArgyleISD) November 20, 2020

Stephenville answered with a rushing touchdown, but then Argyle began to pull away, scoring on a 3-yard run from Knox Scoggins, an 80-yard pass from Rogers to Cole Kirkpatrick and a 3-yard pass from Rogers to McCollum to make it 42-14 at the half.

Byce broke a 78-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, and Rogers hit Cash Walker on a 48-yard touchdown pass to extend the Eagles lead to 42 points at the end of three.

Stephenville scored a couple of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make it 56-27.

Argyle will play the winner of the Waco La Vega/Wilmer-Hutchins game at a time and location to be determined.

Check back for updates.