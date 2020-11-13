Foodie Friday: Southern Drawl BBQ & Seven Loaves Catering

When we last visited with Phillip Smithwick, Owner of Seven Loaves Catering in Lewisville, we talked with him about a dream he had to get back to his BBQ roots and open a BBQ food truck to serve the local community.

Fast forward to 2020 – events have slowed down allowing Phillip to pursue that dream of opening his food truck which is now known as Southern Drawl BBQ.

Located in the same parking lot as their Seven Loaves Catering kitchen off Business 121 in Lewisville, Southern Drawl BBQ allows Phillip to show off both his love for barbecue and his culinary prowess.

They’ve got everything you could possibly want on the truck including sandwiches, loaded potatoes, BBQ plates, meat by the pound, delicious sides, and our personal favorite – their tacos! Phillip has three tacos on the menu and they’re all delicious but our absolute favorite has to be the Rib Taco made with rib meat, grilled corn, cilantro, candied jalapeno, and pickled red onion.

In addition to being open Wednesday-Friday from 10:30am-2:00pm in their usual spot, the Southern Drawl BBQ truck is also available for private events and they also have the ability to cater events including corporate events, parties, and weddings.

Speaking of catering, Seven Loaves Catering is still open, ready, and willing to cater for you too! If you’re looking for food for your event outside of barbecue, check out the Seven Loaves Catering menu for ideas of what they can bring to your event, whatever it is. They’ve also gotten creative with corporate events recently, pre-packaging plates for employees to come pick up from the office and take home or eat outdoors together so companies can still host and enjoy team-building events.

And we can’t talk about catering right now without talking about Thanksgiving and Holiday catering options! Both Southern Drawl BBQ and Seven Loaves Catering have options available for you. If you’re just looking for a turkey, Southern Drawl BBQ has some you can order. Or if you’re looking for a full meal, check out Seven Loaves Catering’s Classic Thanksgiving Turkey Feast or build your own meal off of their Holiday Catering Menu.

Every time we visit with Phillip, we leave inspired. We love that they’re a family-owned, local-focused company who are truly here to be servants of our community. And we love the passion we feel from him for the work that he does.

So, stop by the Southern Drawl BBQ food truck for lunch Wednesday-Friday, or contact either Southern Drawl BBQ or Seven Loaves Catering for your private event and holiday catering needs!

*Contact Southern Drawl BBQ at 214-446-2227 or by emailing [email protected].

**Contact Seven Loaves Catering at 972-293-5111 or by emailing [email protected].