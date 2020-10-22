High School Football Scoreboard

Guyer 55, McKinney 34

The Wildcats opened up district play with an impressive victory over McKinney on Thursday night.

The Lions took a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter, but Guyer (3-1, 1-0) answered less than 2 minutes later with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Eli Stowers to Grayson O’Bara to tie it up.

McKinney scored again to make it 14-7, but the Wildcats evened things up at 14 with 6:15 to play in the first quarter on an 8-yard pass from Stowers to Jace Wilson.

Two-and-half-minutes later, Stowers hooked up with O’Bara again, this time on a 64-yard touchdown pass to give Guyer a 21-14 lead.

O’Bara had a monster first half, catching 4 passes for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns.

McKinney scored again, and the game was tied 21-21 after the first quarter.

Michael Mayfield kicked a 28-yard field goal with 9:11 left in the second quarter to give the Wildcats 24-21 lead.

The defense came up big for Guyer as well, as Deuce Harmon picked off a McKinney pass and returned the interception 79 yards for a score.

Byron Phillips added a 5-yard rushing touchdown run late in the second quarter.

Mayfield then drilled a 46-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give Guyer a 41-21 halftime lead.

Guyer struck first in the second half on a 21-yard touchdown run from Brailynn Pegues to make it 48-21.

McKinney then scored, but a blocked PAT made it 48-27 Guyer.

Stowers broke a 53-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive to make it 55-27.

McKinney scored once more before the end of the game to make it 55-34, but it was too late to rally.

Guyer will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 against Prosper on the road.

Check back Friday night for more local scores.