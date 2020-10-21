Local doctor aims to help others find success with new book

One local doctor wants to help people in all stages of life to find success with his new book.

Dr. Harvey Castro of Flower Mound, Chief Executive Officer at Trusted Health Physicians, published this year his first non-medical book: “Success Reinvention.” Against all odds, Castro has worked as an ER doctor, a medical correspondent for national news outlets, and he has started more than two dozen companies, including Trusted Health.

“I shouldn’t be successful,” said Castro, 46. “I grew up in poverty and was a latchkey kid at 5. On paper, I really shouldn’t be running eight emergency rooms, shouldn’t be a doctor.

“I really have worked hard to be successful, and have been continuously trying to reinvent myself.”

That drive to constantly improve is what Castro credits his success, and he wants to encourage others to do the same. In “Success Reinvention,” Castro tells his personal story of always working to improve himself.

“What’s different in the book is I put my own real life stories,” Castro said. “I took all these principles, and show that this is why I am successful, here’s what I did and how I got there.”

Castro said the book, which is available as a paperback and on Amazon Kindle, is meant to help people of all levels of success to improve.

“My theory is there’s always room for improvement, no matter how high in food chain you are,” Castro said. “You might be a multimillionaire but I say there’s still room for improvement. The book is written to help anyone.”

Success, Castro said, should be defined by each individual. Some people may define their own success as earning more money, having more free time or something else they value. What’s important, he said, is to understand your “why.”

“Why you do these things, that’s what can motivate and push you to the next level,” Castro said.

The book will also be available as an audiobook and will be offered as an online course. Castro said his goal is to help others, not make sales, and he encouraged readers to share their copies with others.