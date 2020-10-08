High School Football Scoreboard

Guyer 56, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20

The Guyer Wildcats jumped out to a 21-7 first quarter lead on Thursday night, and never looked back, defeating Mansfield Lake Ridge by a score of 56-20.

Eli Stowers broke a 55-yard touchdown run to get things going for the Wildcats, but Lake Ridge tied it up with 2:36 to play in the first quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Stowers connected with Grayson O’Bara on a 39-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-7.

Guyer (2-1, 0-0), and Byron Phillips scored on a 20-yard touchdown run right at the end of the first quarter to make it 21-7.

Phillips then scored on a 7-yard run early in the second quarter, and Stowers hit Phillips on a 64-yard pass down to the Eagles 16-yard line on Guyer’s next series.

Stowers then connected with Jace Wilson on a 16-yard touchdown pass to make it 36-7.

Stowers hit Wilson on a 3-yard touchdown pass with 1:45 to play in the second, and Guyer led 43-13 at the break.

In the third quarter, Tiyon Aldridge extended Guyer’s lead on a 2-yard run to make it 50-13, and a pair of Wildcat field goals, along with a late Eagles touchdown made it 56-20.

Guyer will travel to Southlake Carroll next Friday, Oct. 16 and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Marcus 49, Keller Central 10

Marcus remains undefeated following a 48-10 victory over Keller Central.

Walker Wells broke loose on a 43-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 Marauders in the first quarter.

Garrett Nussmeier hit J. Michael Sturdivan on a 21-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0, but a Central touchdown cut Marcus’ lead in half.

In the second quarter, however, it was all Marcus (3-0, 0-0), as Nussmeier threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Schott and 15-yard touchdown to Connor Vaughn, as the Marauders took a 28-7 lead into the half.

Nussmeier threw touchdown passes to Sturdivan (7 yards) and Dallas Dudley (15 yards) in the third quarter, and a Central Field goal made it 42-10.

Gabe Espinoza tacked on a 14-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to finish out scoring for the Marauders.

Marcus will open up district at 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 against Flower Mound in the annual Battle of the Mound.

After the win for @MarcusFootball I got to ask Head Coach @atkinson_kevin about what he thought of his defenses performance tonight and what’s it like to have @Garrettnuss13 run the offense. @GameOnSportsPro @friday_stars pic.twitter.com/umC8FOopjs — Marshall Green (@marshallgreen_) October 9, 2020

