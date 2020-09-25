Foodie Friday: Lakeside Urban Grocery

When space became available in Lakeside DFW for a specialty grocery store, local residents Wilma and Brian Cheshier knew they wanted to open one up where they could provide locals with all the products they’d need – from beers and wines, to basic groceries, to specialty items from local companies.

The new Lakeside Urban Grocery is a true family affair. Wilma and Brian are the owners and their granddaughters help work in the shop and one of them even designed their beautiful logo! Since opening a few weeks ago, they’ve loved getting to serve their community and getting to know so many of their neighbors who have come through the shop.

What are some of our favorite items you’ll find inside the shop? We love their grab-n-go meals prepared by a few different local caterers with options for those needing gluten-free, keto, and organic lifestyles. We also love their collection of Valerie’s Thyme nuts and granolas which make a great snack. And they have an amazing selection of rubs and sauces you can use for your barbecuing needs. Many of these local companies’ products can only be found at farmers markets, so it’s really special to have them in-store at Lakeside Urban Grocery!

And, of course, now that Lakeside Urban Grocery has their beers and wines, we can’t go without talking about their lineup! Some of their crowd-favorite wines they carry include Prisoner and Silver Oak plus Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars Chardonnay Karia. When it comes to their beer, they have an amazing selection of locally-brewed beers including Wise Monkeys, Nine Volt, and Bitter Sisters.

We had a lot of fun while we were visiting Lakeside Urban Grocery checking out all of their products and watching Wilma show customers around the store. She has the ability to make fast-friends with everybody!

So, go visit Wilma and her family at Lakeside Urban Grocery soon. Pick up some of their wines, beers, to-go meals, or specialty items and enjoy it at home or on their indoor or outdoor patios. Welcome to Lakeside Urban Grocery!

*Lakeside Urban Grocery is located at 2500 Lakeside Pkwy Suite 100, Flower Mound TX 75022.