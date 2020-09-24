Home
High School Football Scoreboard

Flower Mound vs. McKinney Boyd on Sept. 24, 2020. (Photo by Joe Lorenzini)

Flower Mound 10, McKinney Boyd 7

It was a defensive battle on Thursday night, as Flower Mound (1-0, 0-0) opened its 2020 season with a 10-7 victory over McKinney Boyd in a game that included five turnovers between the two teams.

Bert Auburn drilled a 47-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to make it 3-0 Jaguars at the break.

Late in the third, McKinney Boyd scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone to make it 7-3 with 2:14 left in the quarter.

The Jags answered when Nick Evers connected with Landon Weidner on a 75-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead for Flower Mound.

Weidner finished the game with 100 yards receiving.

Flower Mound will play Naaman Forest at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2 in Garland.

Check back on Friday night for more local game wraps.

