High School Football Scoreboard

Flower Mound 10, McKinney Boyd 7

It was a defensive battle on Thursday night, as Flower Mound (1-0, 0-0) opened its 2020 season with a 10-7 victory over McKinney Boyd in a game that included five turnovers between the two teams.

Bert Auburn drilled a 47-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to make it 3-0 Jaguars at the break.

Late in the third, McKinney Boyd scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone to make it 7-3 with 2:14 left in the quarter.

The Jags answered when Nick Evers connected with Landon Weidner on a 75-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead for Flower Mound.

Weidner finished the game with 100 yards receiving.

Flower Mound will play Naaman Forest at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2 in Garland.

Strike up the band, Flower Mound goes over the top for the 76-yard TD. @NickEvers12 to @landonweidner1 and it’s 10-7 @JagFootball with 1:54 in the 3rd Q #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/jqCJ71WJpF — Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) September 25, 2020

Check back on Friday night for more local game wraps.