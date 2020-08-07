Foodie Friday: Yellow Rose Steak & Chop House

It’s been a while since we’ve visited our friend, Svetlana Schoggins, the Owner of Yellow Rose Steak & Chop House in Parker Square of Flower Mound. So, this week we wanted to stop in and talk to her about what they’ve been doing at the Yellow Rose to pivot and adjust with COVID.

As most restaurants have, Yellow Rose has increased their takeout capabilities so their loyal patrons can still enjoy their food at home. They’ve also taken measures to ensure that their customers who choose to dine in with them are kept safe and healthy.

At the end of August, they’re also hosting their first Virtual Whiskey Tasting since they know their customers have been missing out on the in-person ones. With your RSVP, you’ll be able to pick up your whiskey and dinner a couple of hours before the tasting begins, and then will be able to log in virtually to the tasting. What a great idea to keep the fun going!

Yellow Rose is also still participating in DFW Restaurant Week this year, offering their special menu for dine-in and carryout from Preview Weekend August 28-30 all the way through the end of September. The three-course meal will cost $49 per person with the option to add on a Wine Pairing Package for $25 or a Whiskey Pairing Package for $20.

If you’re looking for a great steak, hamburger, or whiskey, you don’t have to go far to find it! You can find all that and more at Yellow Rose Steak & Chop House.

Svetlana and Sky Schoggins have worked hard over the last over 10 years to become involved in the community and are always looking for more ways to give back.

So, go have a delicious steak dinner this weekend. Make your reservations for the Whiskey Tasting and/or DFW Restaurant Week. And support Svetlana, Sky, and the rest of the Yellow Rose family!

*Yellow Rose Steak & Chop House is located at 890 Parker Square, Flower Mound, Texas 75028.