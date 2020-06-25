Weir: A fabulous new steakhouse in Flower Mound

It’s called 1845 Taste Texas and it just opened at The Shops at Lakeside, at FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway, in the space at 2401 Lakeside Parkway, which was previously occupied by Carvao Prime Brazilian Steakhouse. The new and elegantly remodeled dining treasure is an authentic Texas restaurant serving steak, seafood, smoked meats, sandwiches, and salads. The owners are Marty Bryan and Alan Mann, both of whom have an amazing array of successful experiences in the restaurant industry. The name refers to a date in Texas history. My wife and I were honored to be among the guests at the pre-opening of 1845 on Wednesday evening June 24 (official opening is June 25).

After cocktails at the exquisitely designed and expansive bar, waiters were ubiquitously attentive in servicing the guests with trays of mouthwatering samples of the numerous menu items. The assortment included superb Poblano meatballs covered in a sauce to-die-for, shaved short rib sandwiches, smoked pork sliders, coffee-braised brisket tacos, smoked salmon, truffle fries, jalapeño bacon mac & cheese, jumbo shrimp, west Texas quail lollipops and several other scrumptious appetizers. In addition, Jim Striegel, Napa Valley vintner and owner of Red Mare Wines, donated a copious quantity of his reds and whites as a perfect compliment to the magnificent variety of delectable entrees. It was a culinary experience par excellence!

We and some of our friends spent most of the evening on the outdoor tree-shaded patio, which, even on a warm evening was remarkable cool and comfortable. Entertainment was provided by Texas native, singer-guitarist Willie Lain, who created the atmosphere indicative of the restaurant’s name. By the way, for those who enjoy engaging in some lively Terpsichore, there’s a dance floor to accommodate the hoofer in all of us. Suffice to say it was a memorable evening, dining with friends at a local gem that I feel certain will become a top choice on everyone’s restaurant reservation list. “The best way to describe our restaurant is in the name,” Marty said. “1845 is the year that the Republic of Texas was annexed to the United States of America, becoming the 28th U.S. state. We want our restaurant to embody the flavor of our great state of Texas.”

1845 also offers a variety of alcohol from Texas distilleries and the beef will be sourced from 44 Farms in Cameron, Texas. The restaurant will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. They’ll do daily happy hour specials, and live music on Saturdays in the courtyard in front of the restaurant. “We are thrilled to be joining the bustling Lakeside community,” Marty added. “We chose to call Lakeside home because of the energetic atmosphere and continued growth in the area. Most importantly, we chose Lakeside because we felt like we were joining a family. We are excited to share our love of Texas cuisine with the residents of Flower Mound.”

From the website: (www.1845tex.com) “In 1845, Texas welcomed the rest of the nation to our hospitable corner of the country. Here at 1845 we aim to tell the diverse story of what makes Texas bigger and better, through Texan-inspired foods, exclusively Texan artists (and some you might not realize!), and Texas-inspired interiors. At 1845 you’ll find a refined, intimate setting that feels equal parts Dallas and Fort Worth. First and foremost a modern steakhouse, we invite you to sample time-honored staples like our fresh cut 44-Farms filet and ribeye, to new favorites such as Compart pork bell and garlic Parmesan truffle fries. You’ll also find uniquely Texan dishes like fried quail from Lockhart, poblano meatballs and calf fries. Don’t miss classic southern comforts like chicken fried steak and our amazing meatloaf. You’ll find carefully curated surprises throughout our truly Texan menu.”