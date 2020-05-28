Home
Teen killed in Flower Mound crash identified

An 18-year-old woman from Irving has been identified as the victim of a single-vehicle fatal crash in Flower Mound on Wednesday.

The woman was headed east in a maroon car in the 100 block of Flower Mound Road when she lost control, crossed the median and hit a tree and telephone pole around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Flower Mound Police Department. The teen, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and killed on impact.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle, and no other vehicles involved.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman as Zoha Jamal of Irving.

