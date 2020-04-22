Tornado Watch in effect for Denton County

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday for much of North Texas, including Denton County.

The weather service forecast calls for chances of hail, wind and possibly tornadoes from 4-8 p.m. in Denton County as strong and severe storms move through the area. Not everyone will see storms at their location, however.

A Tornado Watch means weather conditions are favorable for tornadoes to be produced. If a Tornado Warning is issued, that would mean that a tornado has been reported in the vicinity.

