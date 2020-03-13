Flower Mound making changes due to coronavirus

The town of Flower Mound is making some minor program changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town recently set up a webpage that is being updated with new information about the coronavirus for residents. Some of the main points include changes being made involving town parks reservations and the Senior Center.

The Parks and Recreation Department is waiving any cancellation or refund fees for camps, classes or rentals over concerns about the spreading virus. Call the Parks and Rec office at 972-874-6300 during normal business hours for assistance.

The popular biweekly lunches at the Flower Mound Senior Center have been temporarily discontinued immediately until further notice. Since many Seniors In Motion members rely on the meal, the town will work with Meals on Wheels to determine if there’s a way for seniors to pick up the meal to eat at home.

The town also wants residents to know that it is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will share updates when available. The town participated in a conference call with Gov. Greg Abbott and other officials on Thursday.