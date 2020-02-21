Foodie Friday: Hive Bakery

We started following Hive owner, Haley Popp, for a while before she finally opened the doors of her bakery in Parker Square in 2018. Over the last nearly two years, Hive Bakery has won residents of Flower Mound over time and time again with their delicious sweets and beautiful work-of-art custom cakes.

I’ve actually ordered a couple of custom cakes from Hive Bakery – the first was for my 50th birthday party two years ago, and then just a few weeks ago they made the most amazing “Frozen” themed cake for my granddaughter’s 4th birthday. Haley and Kat spend so much time and energy making sure the sculpting and characters on each cake they produce are exquisite.

So it only makes sense that in addition to gaining the attention of our local community, Hive Bakery has also gained some national attention with Haley first appearing on Food Network’s Halloween Wars and then most recently competing on a Food Network Canada Show called The Big Bake Spring which will premiere Tuesday, April 28 at 9pm ET/PT.

In addition to all of their beautiful cakes, Hive Bakery always has a unique selection of desserts, pastries, chocolate and more on a daily basis. Each morning they post on their Facebook page the full case lineup for the day which usually includes cinnamon rolls, scones, cupcakes, cake pops, cookie sandwiches, brownies, bars, and more.

If you have dietary restrictions, Hive Bakery always has some sort of Gluten-Free, Vegan, and now even Keto options available.

There’s no doubt that Hive Bakery makes some of the best desserts in town, but what we may love even more than their food is the feeling of family and community you feel when you step through their doors. One of Haley’s favorite parts of owning her own bakery is getting to watch the lives of her patrons evolve over the years, just as Hive Bakery’s story has evolved. For one family she’s made a wedding cake, then a baby shower cake, then a 1st birthday cake, etc. So she truly feels like she gets to be a part of the journey with her customers, and that’s something we can absolutely relate to with our work in helping people buy and sell homes.

So, go visit Haley and her team at Hive Bakery. Congratulate them on their new TV show and grab a cinnamon roll and about five other delicious treats while you’re there!

*Hive Bakery is located at 360 Parker Sq Rd, Flower Mound TX 75028. For custom orders, email [email protected].