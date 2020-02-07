Foodie Friday: Grapes to Wine

Sure, you might find it comical that this week I’m reviewing a wine bar considering Diet Coke is my beverage of choice, but we know what an integral part Dan and Hazel Adams of Grapes to Wine are to our community, so we were so excited to tell their story and share their message with all of you!

When you walk into Grapes to Wine located in the Bartonville Town Center, it feels like you’re walking into the wine-bar version of Cheers. Everyone seriously does know your name. We were even told by a group who meets there every Tuesday that everyone has their “assigned seat” at the bar. And watching Dan interact with all of them was so much fun. Their motto is “Enter as strangers, leave as friends,” and we absolutely felt that while we were there with them.

In addition to the bar, Grapes to Wine also has a large dining area where you’ll feel like you’re enjoying a glass of wine in your own living room, as well as a new, large covered patio which is a great place to enjoy their wine on a beautiful Texas day.

A couple times a week, you can also enjoy live music at Grapes to Wine – largely with a 70s/80s/90s vibe. It’s the perfect backdrop to come enjoy an evening out with friends or that special someone.

And contrary to popular belief, you do not have to be a member of Grapes to Wine to dine with them! While it does earn you discounts if you choose to become a member, anyone is welcome at Grapes to Wine! (Even Diet Coke drinkers!)

So, let’s talk about their wine selection, shall we? Grapes to Wine’s Wine Wall has a unique selection of over 250 wines that will satisfy novices and wine experts alike. If you’re not sure where to start, Dan is happy to help you find a wine that will meet your personal taste.

In addition to their Wine Wall selection, Grapes to Wine also has several wines on tap. If you want to give their wines on tap a try, we’d recommend visiting during Happy Hour which is every day from 4:00-6:00pm and their Wines on Tap are $7.

And with every glass of wine, there should also be a perfectly curated dish of food to go along with it! And this is Foodie Friday after all. So, in addition to their expertly-sourced wines, Grapes to Wine also has some delicious food to go along with them.

Their Cheese and Charcuterie Board is beautiful and we had some of the most delicious and unique cheeses off of their cheese board.

They also have a delicious selection of sandwiches and flatbreads. We’d recommend the “Dan Special” Chicken Salad Sandwich or the California Flatbread. Or if you’ve got a craving for something else, let them know and if they can make it, they will!

This neighborhood wine bar really connected with us because we know they value the idea of “community” as much as we do. So, if you’ve never been in to visit Dan and Hazel at Grapes to Wine, we suggest you get yourself over there soon!

*Grapes to Wine is located at 2648 FM 407 E Suite 150, Bartonville TX 76226.