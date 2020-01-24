Constable Burch terminates chief deputy Minoff’s license

Denton County Precinct 4 Constable Tim Burch has terminated the law enforcement license of his chief deputy constable, Barry Minoff.

He was indicted by a Hood County grand jury in May on a first-degree felony charge of misapplication of fiduciary property. As the former treasurer of the North Texas Justice of the Peace and Constable Association, Minoff allegedly used $300,000 of the association’s money to gamble, according to FOX 4.

Minoff has a possible plea agreement in the felony case against him.

Burch posted on social media that he learned of the possible plea agreement between Minoff and prosecutors on Jan. 17. Burch had previously placed Minoff’s Texas Commission on Law Enforcement license on administrative hold, while his No. 2 went through court proceedings. Now, Burch said he no longer needs to wait until a possible Feb. 28 court date to terminate Minoff’s TCOLE license.

Burch said he was never able to ascertain evidence of wrongdoing by Minoff, nor did he receive any when he requested it. Burch, who was president of the North Texas JPCA while Minoff was treasurer, also defended himself, saying he didn’t have access to records or transactions. He received no more information on accounts than other active board members.

Burch is seeking re-election this year. He is being challenged in the March 3 Republican primary by Danny Fletcher.

Precinct 4 covers much of southwest Denton County, including Argyle and Flower Mound.

The Denton Record-Chronicle reported that Minoff has held multiple positions in the county since 2013. He ran unsuccessfully for Denton County Constable Precinct 3 in 2012.